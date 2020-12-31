Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Clay Banks
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Published
on
December 31, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Inside the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque 2/2 (IG: @clay.banks)
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
dubai - united arab emirates
HD Grey Wallpapers
sheikh zayed grand mosque
dubai
uae
united arab emirates
middle east
clay banks
flooring
floor
building
architecture
column
pillar
corridor
indoors
Backgrounds
Related collections
Architectural
118 photos · Curated by K H
architectural
building
architecture
Islamic Inspired Designs
141 photos · Curated by Abuhamza Hassain
HD Design Wallpapers
islamic
architecture
medieval
157 photos · Curated by William Bernardo
medieval
building
architecture