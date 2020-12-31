Go to Clay Banks's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white concrete pillar near swimming pool during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial
Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Inside the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque 2/2 (IG: @clay.banks)

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

dubai - united arab emirates
HD Grey Wallpapers
sheikh zayed grand mosque
dubai
uae
united arab emirates
middle east
clay banks
flooring
floor
building
architecture
column
pillar
corridor
indoors
Backgrounds

Related collections

medieval
157 photos · Curated by William Bernardo
medieval
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking