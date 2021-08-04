Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
29d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Serres d'Auteuil, France
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Orange Wallpapers
vegetation
blossom
Flower Images
petal
Tree Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Grass
125 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Grass Backgrounds
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Lakes, Rivers & Streams
52 photos
· Curated by laze.life
stream
river
lake
Camping and festivals
48 photos
· Curated by Social Bods
festival
camping
outdoor