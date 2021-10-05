Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jack T
@blankest
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
dew
wet
flora
leaves
macro
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
vase
pottery
jar
moss
potted plant
fern
vegetation
planter
parsley
herbs
Free images
Related collections
Sometimes in Winter...
181 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Feet
43 photos
· Curated by Alison Costa
feet
shoe
leg
Workspace
93 photos
· Curated by Vicky Potts
workspace
desk
work