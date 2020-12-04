Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
christie greene
@evergreene24
Download free
Share
Info
Colorado, USA
Published on
December 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Magpie grooms young elk
Related collections
Health & Fitness
114 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
fitness
Health Images
Sports Images
enchanting lands
47 photos
· Curated by Jen Palmer
land
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sun Sand Soul
58 photos
· Curated by Laura van Meer
soul
sand
HQ Background Images
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
colorado
usa
elk
magpie
mammal
synergy
elk with magpie
Birds Images
Deer Images & Pictures
wildlife
Public domain images