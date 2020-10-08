Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gary Ellis
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Scotland, UK
Published
on
October 8, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
scotland
uk
Metal Backgrounds
man made
line
wire
peg
single
clothes peg
washing line
minimal
weapon
weaponry
blade
sword
text
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Nature
136 photos
· Curated by Gary Ellis
Nature Images
outdoor
hill
BACKGROUND IMAGES OR LOGOS
31 photos
· Curated by DIANE SINGER
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
accessory
ID LR
27 photos
· Curated by Letícia Rabez
HD Grey Wallpapers
minimal
HD Design Wallpapers