Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Arvid Høidahl
@arvidh
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Fredrikstad, Norge
Published
on
July 28, 2020
Canon, EOS 600D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Canadageese outside the old town in Fredrikstad.
Related tags
fredrikstad
norge
Birds Images
goose
canadagoose
norway
østfold
viken
scandinavia
field
cattle
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
Cow Images & Pictures
outdoors
grassland
Nature Images
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
rural
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #163: Vanguard World
5 photos
· Curated by Vanguard World
vanguard
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Nature
63 photos
· Curated by Jarrod Freeman
Nature Images
outdoor
rock
Top Down
75 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
outdoor
aerial view
drone view