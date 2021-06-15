Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tersius van Rhyn
@tersiusvanrhyn
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Köniz, Switzerland
Published
on
June 15, 2021
Canon, EOS 90D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
köniz
switzerland
HQ Background Images
HD Green Wallpapers
plants
HD Forest Wallpapers
Nature Images
close up
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
conifer
spruce
fir
abies
pine
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
1,138 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
covid-19
pandemic
coronavirus
Little Ones
443 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
little
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
Texture
82 photos · Curated by Vincent Langlois
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers