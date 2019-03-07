Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kahika
@kahika
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kanazawa, Japan
Published on
March 8, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Seamless roof tiles on a temple shrine in Japan
Related tags
japan
kanazawa
asian architecture
yin yang
buddhism
contrast
temple
tera
asia
black & white
architecture
buildings
HD Pattern Wallpapers
tiles
shrine
HD Grey Wallpapers
roof
tile roof
rug
Free stock photos
Related collections
Gateways
20 photos
· Curated by Kelli Tompkins
gateway
gate
japan
japan
14 photos
· Curated by Giulia Pirrello
japan
HD Grey Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Random Favorites
43 photos
· Curated by Yu Ohta
japan
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers