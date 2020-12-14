Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
gaspar zaldo
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 14, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
hand
finger
wrist
Free pictures
Related collections
Portraits
116 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
portrait
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Chicago
352 photos
· Curated by Tom Schenk
HD Chicago Wallpapers
building
united state
Look Down
108 photos
· Curated by Evelyn Bertrand
aerial view
sea
drone