Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ruth Georgiev
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Zürich, Switzerland
Published
on
November 10, 2020
Canon, EOS R
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Creamy Roasted Pumpkin Soup. Very delicious seasonal food dish.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
zürich
switzerland
Food Images & Pictures
pumpkin season
vegan
vegetarian
pumpkin soup
Pumpkin Images & Pictures
soup
spoon
cutlery
bowl
plant
dish
meal
produce
jar
pottery
vase
vegetable
Public domain images
Related collections
Suppen
56 photos · Curated by leckerista
suppen
Food Images & Pictures
soup
vegan
36 photos · Curated by Haley Reed
vegan
Food Images & Pictures
healthy
soup
6 photos · Curated by Anna Jarota
soup
plant
bowl