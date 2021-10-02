Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Natasha Dale
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
26d
ago
Canon, EOS 5DS R
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
apparel
clothing
People Images & Pictures
human
robe
fashion
gown
Wedding Backgrounds
wedding gown
bridegroom
female
bride
path
vegetation
plant
road
Women Images & Pictures
overcoat
coat
suit
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Flowers
112 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
Flower Images
blossom
plant
Patterns
45 photos
· Curated by Manuel Will
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
Nomad
15 photos
· Curated by Gemma Evans
nomad
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers