Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Winny K. Lee
@winlee_creative
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 6, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Flower Images
blossom
geranium
plant
petal
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Flowers
225 photos
· Curated by Sonja Wilkinson
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Flowers
192 photos
· Curated by Michael Baier
Flower Images
outdoor
still
Flowers
192 photos
· Curated by Anneli Joplin
Flower Images
plant
blossom