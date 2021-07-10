Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Yueshan Jiang
@serene_jiang
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shenzhen, 广东省中国
Published
on
July 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
shenzhen
广东省中国
plant
lotus flower
blossom
Flower Images
lily
Rose Images
pond lily
Free pictures
Related collections
Beyond the Map
60 photos
· Curated by Cody Bliss
outdoor
rock
Cloud Pictures & Images
Vacation
109 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
vacation
Summer Images & Pictures
sea
Mysterious landscapes
183 photos
· Curated by Murielle Hunt
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers