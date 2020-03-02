Go to Stephen Leonardi's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green and white floral textile
green and white floral textile
Germany
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Shot from above
102 photos · Curated by Feisdra
aerial
outdoor
aerial view
Labyrinth
21 photos · Curated by Phil Cockfield
labyrinth
maze
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking