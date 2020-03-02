Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stephen Leonardi
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Germany
Published on
March 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Creating Spaces
44 photos
· Curated by Cathy Mü
building
architecture
HD Grey Wallpapers
Shot from above
102 photos
· Curated by Feisdra
aerial
outdoor
aerial view
Labyrinth
21 photos
· Curated by Phil Cockfield
labyrinth
maze
plant
Related tags
gate
germany
plant
moss
banister
handrail
maze
labyrinth
HD Green Wallpapers
Public domain images