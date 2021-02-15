Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joshua Fuller
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
monstera
monstera leaf
Nature Images
Life Images & Photos
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
stem
veins
blossom
Flower Images
Free pictures
Related collections
vrtcl
168 photos
· Curated by Mukul Saini
vrtcl
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
Monstera
343 photos
· Curated by Marijke
monstera
plant
Flower Images
Leafs
7 photos
· Curated by H K
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
plant