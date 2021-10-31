Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Merve Şahin
@zeynepmervs
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Galata, Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Published
on
October 31, 2021
Canon, EOS 60D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
galata
beyoğlu/i̇stanbul
türkiye
galata tower
galata bridge
steeple
tower
architecture
building
spire
dome
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Background
19,489 photos
· Curated by Becca Merriman
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #126: Dan Dalton
8 photos
· Curated by Dan Dalton
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #97: Zoltan Levay
9 photos
· Curated by Zoltan Levay
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
rock