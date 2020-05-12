Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Leslie Cross
@crossingtheline
Download free
Share
Info
Creede, CO, USA
Published on
May 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Among the aspens
Related tags
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Forest Wallpapers
birch
woodland
land
grove
vegetation
creede
co
usa
tree trunk
Tree Images & Pictures
hiking
Travel Images
Fall Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Branches, Roots, Tumbleweed
21 photos
· Curated by Tom Wilson
root
branch
plant
Other Art
30 photos
· Curated by Stacie White
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
Forest
35 photos
· Curated by Joyce Cheung
HD Forest Wallpapers
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures