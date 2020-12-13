Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sonish Sinjali magar
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 13, 2020
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
green tone
western look
nepali bride
bride
Wedding Backgrounds
nepali wedding
portrait
nepali portrait
nepali
nepal
Adobe Images & Photos
photoshop
sunglasses
accessories
accessory
apparel
clothing
skin
human
People Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Water Drop
216 photos
· Curated by We Collect
water drop
rain
HD Grey Wallpapers
Wilderness Artifacts
338 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
wilderness
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
BOTANICAL
316 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
botanical
Flower Images
plant