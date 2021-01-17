Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lefteris Pachis
@bep_one
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Athens, Greece
Published
on
January 17, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the Unsplash License
christmas biscuits and sweets
Related tags
athens
greece
sweets
biscuits
Christmas Images
Brown Backgrounds
confectionery
Food Images & Pictures
meal
dish
platter
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Stunning Scotland
34 photos
· Curated by Ross Sneddon
scotland
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Collection #23: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Drone Pictures
2,270 photos
· Curated by Nick Nice
drone
outdoor
aerial view