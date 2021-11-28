Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stephanie Klepacki
@sklepacki
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Apple, iPhone XS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
wine
alcohol
beverage
drink
bottle
wine bottle
beer
Backgrounds
Related collections
Moody Landscapes
38 photos
· Curated by Martha Bergmann
moody
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Rainy Days
46 photos
· Curated by Lucas Gallone
rainy day
rain
HD City Wallpapers
Unsplash Local
91 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
building
united kingdom
london