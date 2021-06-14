Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeanne Crump
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 15, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel T7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Workers paint a building in Phnom Penh.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
workers
southeast asia
construction site
construction worker
cambodia
phnom penh
People Images & Pictures
human
building
roof
urban
advertisement
billboard
outdoors
housing
office building
People Images & Pictures
town
HD City Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Roads
97 photos · Curated by Zachary Spears
road
outdoor
highway
Emotions
20 photos · Curated by Alyona Smorodnikova
emotion
People Images & Pictures
human
Color Palette
360 photos · Curated by Caitlyn Burns
Flower Images
human
People Images & Pictures