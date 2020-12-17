Go to Davies Designs Studio's profile
Available for hire
Download free
red green and white ribbon on white surface
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial
Published on NIKON D500
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Jingle Bells Background

Related collections

Christmas
59 photos · Curated by Jael
Christmas Images
plant
ornament
Christmas
113 photos · Curated by Raquel Morrison
Christmas Images
plant
HD Holiday Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking