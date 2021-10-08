Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Farid Visuals
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sweden
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Canon, EOS 4000D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Yellow
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
sweden
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
plant
Flower Images
blossom
geranium
petal
poppy
daisy
daisies
asteraceae
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #155: Minimalism Life
8 photos · Curated by Minimalism Life
Life Images & Photos
minimalism
minimal
Children
54 photos · Curated by Anna
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
perfectly pale
55 photos · Curated by Angie Muldowney
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images