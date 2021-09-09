Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ariungoo Batzorig
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 9, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
waste
plasticwaste
footprintofhuman
trash
People Images & Pictures
human
Grass Backgrounds
plant
pollution
plastic
tent
Creative Commons images
Related collections
people
1,042 photos
· Curated by vision webagency
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human
All Nations
219 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
People Images & Pictures
human
portrait
colors
168 photos
· Curated by Lisha Reid
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers