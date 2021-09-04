Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Moritz Kindler
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Dessau, Dessau-Roßlau, Germany
Published
on
September 4, 2021
X-T2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
dessau
dessau-roßlau
germany
bauahaus
bauhaus design
architecture
furniture
chair
couch
armchair
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Apple Watch
15 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Apple Watch Wallpapers
HD Screen Wallpapers
technology
Collection #57: Dan Cederholm
9 photos
· Curated by Dan Cederholm
outdoor
rock
Cloud Pictures & Images
Europe
37 photos
· Curated by GEM Communications
europe
building
architecture