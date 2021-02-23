Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexas_Fotos
@alexas_fotos
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 23, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
maple leaf
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
Free images
Related collections
Spring
65 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
Collection #141: The Bucket List Family
8 photos
· Curated by The Bucket List Family
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
sea
Christian
142 photos
· Curated by Ben White
HD Christian Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Website Backgrounds