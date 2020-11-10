Go to Meg Jerrard's profile
@mappingmegantravel
Download free
green palm tree on brown sand during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Joshua Tree, CA, USA
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Joshua Tree National Park

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

joshua tree
ca
usa
Landscape Images & Pictures
California Pictures
mojave desert
dessert
national park
coachella
outdoors
Nature Images
Desert Images
HD Scenery Wallpapers
plant
field
soil
wilderness
grassland
sand
vegetation
Free images

Related collections

Hiver
42 photos · Curated by Tania Dugas
hiver
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
Hot Air Balloons
58 photos · Curated by Ethan Hunter
hot air balloon
Balloon Images
ball
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking