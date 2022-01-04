Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jo Round
@fred_p
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
12d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D60
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Winter Images & Pictures
winter walk
Tree Images & Pictures
walk
silver birch
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
birch
vegetation
path
outdoors
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
land
Nature Images
trail
grove
Free pictures
Related collections
Sydney, Australia
79 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
sydney
australia
Beach Images & Pictures
International Women's Day
184 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Gradient Nation
1,616 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Gradient Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers