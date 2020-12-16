Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Deniz Rona
@denizrona
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 16, 2020
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Scored sourdough bread ready to bake
Related tags
dough
Brown Backgrounds
sourdough bread
scoring
Texture Backgrounds
sourdough
cut
ready to bake
gluten
HD White Wallpapers
bread
Food Images & Pictures
bun
Free images
Related collections
Emotions
57 photos
· Curated by Elina Gardashnik
emotion
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Adventures in Asia — Selects
135 photos
· Curated by WanderSnap
asium
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cityscape
87 photos
· Curated by S E
cityscape
building
HD City Wallpapers