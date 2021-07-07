Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Viola Kovács
@violatakesphotos
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Red berries in winter
Related tags
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
winter berries
winter garden
berries
red berries
berries on a branch
Nature Images
outdoors
plant
petal
Flower Images
blossom
ice
snowman
weather
Public domain images
Related collections
A Colorful Life
115 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Life Images & Photos
colorful
HD Color Wallpapers
Mother's Day
64 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
mother
People Images & Pictures
Vintage
133 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Vintage Backgrounds
old
Light Backgrounds