Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mitchell Luo
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
October 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
bamboo
Nature Images
afternoon
produce
Food Images & Pictures
bamboo shoot
vegetable
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Beautiful
81 photos
· Curated by Roxie May
Beautiful Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
World Book Day
200 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Book Images & Photos
reading
HD Grey Wallpapers
Spaced Out
60 photos
· Curated by Zandria Ross
Star Images
Space Images & Pictures
night