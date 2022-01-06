Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lenstravelier
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Indroda, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Canon, EOS RP
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Taylor Bird
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
indroda
gandhinagar
gujarat
india
bird flying
bird photography
wildlife
wildlife photography
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
wren
anthus
Backgrounds
Related collections
Cities of Old
211 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
old
HD City Wallpapers
House Images
Faded Adventures 🌲
108 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
adventure
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Earth Day 2021
48 photos · Curated by Hello I'm Nik
Earth Images & Pictures
human
plastic pollution