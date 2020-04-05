Go to Stephen Leonardi's profile
Available for hire
Download free
aerial view of green trees and body of water during daytime
aerial view of green trees and body of water during daytime
Lake Tahoe, United StatesPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

The Beaches
409 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
Beach Images & Pictures
outdoor
sea
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking