Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
GKVP
@gkvp
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Aussie Wool
Related tags
sheep
wool
livestock
Sunset Images & Pictures
farm
Animals Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
antelope
wildlife
Public domain images
Related collections
Two's a Crowd
347 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
two
People Images & Pictures
friend
Look Down
108 photos
· Curated by Evelyn Bertrand
aerial view
sea
drone
Earth
59 photos
· Curated by Fabien Edjou
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images