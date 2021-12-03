Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
CHUTTERSNAP
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7C
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
ornament
HD Snow Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
Holiday Backgrounds
Love Images
gift
season
festive
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
ice
Nature Images
outdoors
crowd
festival
Christmas Tree Images
Flower Images
blossom
crystal
Public domain images
Related collections
DEEP BLUE
35 photos · Curated by Jean Wandimi
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
covers
527 photos · Curated by Kyri Lorenz
Cover Photos & Images
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Feathered & Furred
322 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
wildlife