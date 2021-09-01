Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stephen Andrews
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
19d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
medical
labor
equipment
hospital
delivery
childbirth
labour
elevator
electrical device
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Retro
30 photos
· Curated by Max Bender
HD Retro Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
HD Blue Wallpapers
Energy | Emotion | Experience
110 photos
· Curated by Alice M
People Images & Pictures
human
friend
Easter
47 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Easter Images
Flower Images
egg