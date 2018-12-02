Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mathias P.R. Reding
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Château de Versailles, Versailles, France
Published
on
December 2, 2018
Canon EOS 600D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
versailles
france
château de versailles
Brown Backgrounds
chandelier
castle
arch
Travel Images
Light Backgrounds
HD Geometric Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
lamp
building
architecture
crypt
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Lighting
255 photos
· Curated by Catherine Bryant
lighting
Light Backgrounds
lamp
France
68 photos
· Curated by Cheap Beautiful Places
france
building
architecture
Objects
687 photos
· Curated by Vitor Vieira
object
Website Backgrounds
HD Wood Wallpapers