Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Experimental
Share
Info
Published
on
December 15, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
Nature Images
ice
outdoors
HD Snow Wallpapers
frost
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Landscape Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Places
9 photos
· Curated by Alistair Williams
place
HD Wallpapers
lighting
Infrared
224 photos
· Curated by Misha Eden
infrared
plant
outdoor
Possible ad images
51 photos
· Curated by James Sewell
human
outdoor
plant