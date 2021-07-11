Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michael Harrison
@drmikeharrison
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 11, 2021
X-T1
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Guarding Camp
Related tags
strap
canine
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
People Images & Pictures
human
leash
hound
Dog Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Hippie
120 photos
· Curated by Genevieve Nalls
hippie
Flower Images
plant
Dance
70 photos
· Curated by Darla Smith
Dance Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
dancer
Collection #149: Grovemade
9 photos
· Curated by Grovemade
grovemade
office
work