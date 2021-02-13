Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
wu yi
@takeshi2
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
February 14, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
huawei
ancient architectural buildings
mobile phone photographing phone
building
architecture
temple
worship
shrine
Penguin Pictures & Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
HD Art Wallpapers
monastery
housing
sculpture
statue
column
pillar
Free pictures
Related collections
M I N I M A L I S M
66 photos
· Curated by Anton Darius
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
minimal
Fairytale
272 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
fairytale
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
The Sweet Smell
122 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
dessert