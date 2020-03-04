Myiopsitta monachus. The monk parakeet (Myiopsitta monachus), also known as the Quaker parrot, is a species of true parrot in the family Psittacidae. It is a small, bright-green parrot with a greyish breast and greenish-yellow abdomen. Its average lifespan is 20–30 years. It originates from the temperate to subtropical areas of Argentina (My country) and the surrounding countries in South America. Self-sustaining feral populations occur in many places, mainly in North America and Europe.