yellow bird on brown tree branch during daytime
Córdoba, Argentina
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Myiopsitta monachus. The monk parakeet (Myiopsitta monachus), also known as the Quaker parrot, is a species of true parrot in the family Psittacidae. It is a small, bright-green parrot with a greyish breast and greenish-yellow abdomen. Its average lifespan is 20–30 years. It originates from the temperate to subtropical areas of Argentina (My country) and the surrounding countries in South America. Self-sustaining feral populations occur in many places, mainly in North America and Europe.

