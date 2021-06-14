Go to TheStandingDesk's profile
@thestandingdesk
Download free
woman in black long sleeve shirt holding pen and macbook pro
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License

TheStandingDesk.com

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Women Images & Pictures
business woman
led light
modern office
office
standing desk
People Images & Pictures
human
female
interview
sitting
Girls Photos & Images
Backgrounds

Related collections

Summer
94 photos · Curated by Milan Vuckovic
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
A Closer Look
103 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
macro
wing
Animals Images & Pictures
Happy Feet
117 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
feet
shoe
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking