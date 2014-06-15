Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Aleksi Tappura
@a
Download free
Published on
June 15, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
laptop on a desk
Share
Info
Related collections
Devices With Front Screen
32 photos
· Curated by Albert Albert
device
HD Screen Wallpapers
HD Computer Wallpapers
tech
12 photos
· Curated by Margo Wright
tech
Apple Images & Photos
work
Blog Ideas
234 photos
· Curated by Alice Thomas
idea
blog
HQ Background Images
Related tags
HD Laptop Wallpapers
HD Computer Wallpapers
HD PC Wallpapers
electronics
HD iPhone Wallpapers
desk
work
flatlay
open laptop
surface
mobile
desk flat lay
calendar
text
Apple Images & Photos
HD Phone Wallpapers
macbook air
HD MacBook Wallpapers
HD Mac Wallpapers
workspace
PNG images