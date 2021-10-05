Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bagoes Ilhamy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Indonesia
Published
on
October 6, 2021
Canon, EOS 200D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Examination of ICU patients
Related tags
indonesia
hospital
icu room
medical care
doctors
patient
nurse
therapy
doctor patient
intensive care unit
People Images & Pictures
human
clinic
operating theatre
doctor
Free images
Related collections
Playing House (Interior Décor)
201 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
House Images
decor
interior
We Run the World (Girls & Women)
3,059 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
female
Go there together.
188 photos
· Curated by Alvis Ng
outdoor
HQ Background Images
People Images & Pictures