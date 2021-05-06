Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ruiqi Kong
@sakamotomari
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 6, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
botanical garden
coconut palm
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
greenhouse
People Images & Pictures
human
Creative Commons images
Related collections
STRUCTURE & UTILITY
74 photos
· Curated by Cedric Harris
structure
building
architecture
Focus on Red
328 photos
· Curated by Murielle Hunt
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
flora
Collection #134: Free Music Archive
10 photos
· Curated by Free Music Archive
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
wildlife