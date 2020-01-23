Still Life with Flowers and Fruit. Jan van Os’ great model was the Amsterdam painter Jan van Huysum, who was active some forty years earlier. Unlike him, Van Os composed his still lifes with a light area in the middle. This watercolour was intended for sale to a collector as a fully fledged work of art. It is much too elaborate to be a preparatory drawing for a painting. Creator:Jan van Oc. c.1775 - c.1800 Institution: Rijksmuseum. Provider: Rijksmuseum. Providing Country: Netherlands. PD for Public Domain Mark