Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Katarzyna Dutkowska
@frame_of_reference
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Copenhagen, Denmark
Published on
November 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
copenhagen
denmark
Tree Images & Pictures
autumnleaves
HD Wallpapers
HD Yellow Wallpapers
ginkgo
ginkgoleaves
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Nature Images
canon
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
tree trunk
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Natural World
108 photos
· Curated by Heidi Thomasen
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Winter
105 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
Top 100 Most Viewed Photos of 2017
77 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Website Backgrounds