Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Leo Foureaux
@leofoureaux
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cologne Botanical
Published
on
April 12, 2020
FUJIFILM, X-T30
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Tropical foliage among trees with soft light coming through
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
cologne botanical
HD Grey Wallpapers
vegetation
plant
Nature Images
land
outdoors
Tree Images & Pictures
Jungle Backgrounds
rainforest
HD Green Wallpapers
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
fern
bush
Grass Backgrounds
HD Water Wallpapers
conifer
Public domain images
Related collections
Perspective
2,034 photos · Curated by Michele Tokuno
perspective
building
road
Vacation
109 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
vacation
Summer Images & Pictures
sea
Neutrals
52 photos · Curated by Nicole Knipes
neutral
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant