Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jackson So
@jacksonsophat
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Houston, TX, USA
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
I hope you find this image useful.
Related tags
houston
tx
usa
handsaw
hacksaw
tool
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #64: Lawrence Lessig
9 photos
· Curated by Lawrence Lessig
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
plant
Live for Less
35 photos
· Curated by Gavin Campbell-Wilson
plant
People Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Light
455 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Light Backgrounds
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor