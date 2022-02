Holy Island Castle. We live only about two hours from Holy Island. When I was young it was a regular destination for me and my parents through the summer months. Deeply peaceful and historical an important wildlife and sea life protection area. I had an Aunt who owned the Lord Crewe Arms in Bamburgh only a few miles away. Grace Darlings powerful shipwreck rescue was on these dangerous seas. A truly magical place. An original oil painting on A4 Beechwood canvas.